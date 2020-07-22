OYO moves to hybrid working model permanently, lets employees ‘work from anywhere’

The hybrid model provides flexibility in working hours which resulted in an increase in productivity, the company said.

Atom Work from home

As the coronavirus pandemic has impacted working patterns across businesses, hospitality major OYO Hotels & Homes on Tuesday said that it has permanently moved to a 'hybrid workplace model'.

In a statement, the company said that while a significant majority continue to work from home, several teams have chosen to 'work from anywhere' while others have opted for flexible co-working centres offered by OYO Workspaces, the company's co-working arm.

The hybrid model ensures to give options to the workforce as the states come out of lockdown to maintain social distancing norms and provide flexibility in the working hours which in return has resulted in a noticeable improvement in overall productivity, it said.

Commenting on the development, Dinesh Ramamurthi, Chief Human Resources Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said: "With the changes in the working environment, the current situation is a testament that employee efficiency is greater than actual physical presence. At OYO, we are committed to employee safety, wellbeing and have adopted a hybrid workplace model keeping in mind the evolving needs of the current and future workforce."

"While the field staff is already stepping out and attending office following all the health and safety protocols, our corporate employees and capability functions are also fully operational, and are opting for a combination of work from home and working from flexible co-working spaces solutions," he said.

Ritesh Malik, the founder of Innov8 which was acquired by Oyo, said the co-working industry is seeing more companies opting for availability of flexible office solutions and co-working models to reduce long term blockage of capital in leases and furniture. “Going forward, work from home options will increase however; there’s an opportunity for co-working players like ours where companies are collaborating with us to develop work from home units as well. Once the lockdown eases and as the workforce returns, adoption of the nearest co-working offices for employees is also going to increase,” he said.

According to Inc42, the company has invoked force majeure clauses at two of its corporate offices in Gurugram, including the head office.