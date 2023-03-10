OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from highrise in Gurugram

Whether he died by suicide or fell from the 20th floor by accident will be known after a detailed investigation, the police said.

Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO founder and group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram city of Haryana. According to the police, whether he died by suicide or fell from the 20th floor by accident will be known after a detailed investigation.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day,” Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” he added.

Ramesh’s demise took place just days after Ritesh’s wedding with Geetansha Sood, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, at The Taj Palace. The 30-year-old billionaire had also hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi after the wedding.