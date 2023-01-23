Owaisi urges Union government to ban upcoming movie on Godse

Referring to Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh that is scheduled to release on January 26, Owaisi said this country can never allow the portrayal of a terrorist as a hero.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a ban on the upcoming movie on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. The Hyderabad MP asked the Union government if it will ban the movie on Godse like it banned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AIMIM leader was addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad’s Old City on January 22, Sunday night.

Stating that nobody in India can be greater than Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, Owaisi said this country can never allow the portrayal of a terrorist as a hero. He demanded the Union government ban the movie and ensure that it is not released in any theatre.

Owaisi was referring to the movie Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh from filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, scheduled for release on January 26. Recalling that in 2013 a film on Bhindranwale was also banned by the government, he asked why a film on Godse can’t be banned. “Why do you have so much love for Godse? How long will you continue to chant the name of Gandhi but love Godse in your heart?” he asked.

Terming Godse the biggest terrorist of independent India, Owaisi wanted to know the opinion of PM Modi about Gandhiji’s assassin. Referring to the ban on the BBC documentary in India, he asked if the PM would also ban the movie on Godse.

The Hyderabad MP also asked the RSS to speak about Godse. He pointed out that Godse and Savarkar had a close relationship. He alleged that the ruling party was trying to portray Gandhi’s murderer as a hero.

The AIMIM chief also slammed the Union government for its attempts to interfere in the judiciary. Stating that the judiciary is independent under the Indian Constitution, he alleged that the Modi government wants to appoint judges who agree with its ideology. He said the government recommended a Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha leader who had declared herself a ‘chowkidar’ on her Twitter account, for the post of judge.