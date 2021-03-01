Owaisi seeks clarification from Modi govt on Covidshield’s efficacy on those above 64

Asaduddin Owaisi, however, stressed the importance of taking the vaccine.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

“The Union government must provide clarity on the efficacy of the Covidshield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), on those above 64 years,” said Asaduddin Owaisi Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and President of AIMIM, on Monday. Owaisi was referring to a decision by certain European countries to administer the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford, only for those below the age of 65. Covishield is AstraZeneca-Oxford’s vaccine that is manufactured by Pune-based SII.

Owaisi’s statement comes amid the onset of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in India for citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. India is currently administering SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The type of vaccine will not be revealed or can be chosen from at the time of appointment via the Co-WIN portal. The beneficiaries will be informed about the vaccine they will receive at the time of the vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine, on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi stressed the importance of taking the vaccine. “To escape from the virus, it is important to take the vaccine, be it Covidshield or Covaxin. The Prime Minister has taken the vaccine and has urged all to take the vaccine. I agree everyone has to take the vaccine but I have a question for the Modi government,’ said the MP.

“The German government has said that for Covidshield of AstraZeneca, prepared by Serum Institute in India, is effective only for those between 18 to 64. For those above the age of 64, it’s not effective. We want to ask the government if this information is true,” said Owaisi while also pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coincidentally, took Covaxin and not Covishield.

“We agree everyone has to take the vaccine but would like the government to clarify this point. We hope the government is able to get the vaccine to the poor, people are concerned that in a few states the coronavirus cases have risen,” said the MP.

Incidentally, the fact sheets for both Covishield and Covaxin do not mention a specific age limit for administering the vaccine. According to SII’s fact sheet for Covishield, the vaccine can be used to prevent COVID-19) in individuals who are 18 years and older.

What EU countries, experts said

In February, countries such as Germany, France, Poland and Sweden issued recommendations not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for those above the age of 65, citing insufficient clinical trial data among the elderly. The French National Authority for Health said their recommendation will be re-examined if additional data is made available. Other countries, too, maintained a similar stance, reported the Conversation.

While Germany said that only people between 18 and 64 years old should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, European Union regulators said it was safe for all adults, reported DW. The United Kingdom, among other countries, has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The German Vaccine Commission, however, said it is currently reviewing its recommendation to limit AstraZeneca vaccine use for the elderly, reports the BBC. This comes amid criticisms that many elderly persons were hesitant to take the vaccine amid media reports about its low efficacy on the elderly population.

Thomas Mertens, the head of Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), however, clarified that they never criticised the AstraZeneca vaccine but the lack of data for the over-65 age group. In a Lancet study, too, the team of researchers had emphasised due to insufficient COVID-19 cases among elderly citizens at the time of initial trial. The British–Swedish pharmaceutical recruited the elder citizens later as they wanted to be sure if the vaccine could be administered to this population.

However, according to experts, this does not mean that vaccine could be less effective in protecting the elders. There is no evidence to show that the vaccine will not work on elders, but there is lack of enough data to support to satisfy certain guidelines of the German authorities, said an expert in an interview to the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Monday, said a clear message has been given to the nation by the Prime Minister for taking the first dose of Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharath Biotech. “All misinformation surrounding the vaccine has been buried now,” he said, referring to the controversy over the Union government decision’s to use Covaxin for the first phase of vaccine roll-out, in the absence of phase three clinical trial data.