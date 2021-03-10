Owaisi says will reveal how DMK treated AIMIM during alliance talks

“We will give a third alternative,” said Owaissi confirming the alliance with AMMK.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that he will soon reveal how the DMK behaved with his party with regard to forming an alliance. He said he will disclose these details during a joint rally in Tamil Nadu on March 12. Owaisi also said that the alliance, led by AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, will contest in all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, AMMK chief took to Twitter to announce that the alliance has been finalised. TTV in his statement said “In the alliance led by the AMMK, Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and the AIMIM Party led by him has been allotted 3 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, namely Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram”.

Sources confirmed to TNM that DMK’s TR Baalu was in touch with Owaisi for a long time but suddenly went silent regarding the seat sharing talks. Owaisi is likely to launch an offensive against the DMK and Congress in his rally at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai.

Owaisi, in his address on Tuesday added, “We will give a third alternative. TTV Dhinakaran will speak about other political parties that will be a part of this alliance. I know others are in touch with him. TTV has proved his ability in RK Nagar bye-polls and won it”.

Though the AIMIM was keen on joining the DMK alliance, the other Muslim parties-- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)--were reportedly not too comfortable with Owaisi’s party joining the DMK alliance. The DMK’s minority head was also continuously in touch with Owaisi’s AIMIM. But finally, when the time came, the DMK chose to keep its other alliance partners happy rather than choosing to join hands with Owaisi, as per reports. The DMK allotted three seats to IUML and two seats to MMK.

TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday issued a statement saying his alliance has allotted one seat to the Gokula Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu.