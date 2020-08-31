Owaisi says two mosques destroyed in Secretariat demolition will be rebuiltÂ

The Hyderabad MP, Owaisiâ€™s announcement comes after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking the same.

news

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday stated that the two mosques destroyed during the Secretariat demolition will be rebuilt at the exact same locations at the new Secretariat. Owaisi stated that a representation was being made to the state government in this regard. His announcement comes after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking the same.

The Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) said the two mosques, one at the C Block and the other at the D block of the old Secretariat, will be rebuilt at their exact same locations. Owaisi said several representations have been made to the state government in this regard, reported The New Indian Express.

The Supreme Court had earlier declined to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking reconstruction of the two mosques and one temple within the Secretariat premises.

Owaisi, while addressing his followers over social media platforms, also responded to the controversy over Muslim candidates clearing the civil service exams that began over a programme by Sudarshan TV.

The Sudarshan TV programme hosted by the channelâ€™s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke had drawn condemnation from all quarters, including from police organisations, after a small video clip about the programme was released online. The Delhi High Court has also stayed the telecast of the programme.

Owaisi said horrible lies are being spread that there is a Civil Service Jihad. The MP pointed out that of the 829 candidates who cleared the exam in the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, only 41 were Muslim. The MP also urged more youth from the Muslim community to write the UPSC exams.

Suresh Chavhanke had alleged a conspiracy that Muslims in "overwhelming" numbers were clearing the UPSC exams. He had also referred to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi as â€˜jihadisâ€™ in the short clip that had gone viral.