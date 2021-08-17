Owaisi says India should have had dialogue with Taliban, KTR seeks UN intervention

The Hyderabad MP pointed out that now, Taliban is in complete control of Afghanistan, but India has no communication or talks with them.

news Conflict

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao asked on Monday, August 17, "Where is the UN?" KTR, who is also a cabinet minister, took to Twitter to question the United Nations and underlined the need for the world body to intervene. "Aren't you supposed to intervene when situations become horrendous!" he asked. "Truly disturbing visuals from #AfghanistanCrisis," added Rama Rao, who is the state Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. KTR had tweeted on the crisis while tagging a tweet by Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who plays for the team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced... Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace (sic)," read Rashid Khanâ€™s tweet dated August 10. Rashid Khan is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. He is worried over not being able to get his family out of Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, reports have said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday also commented on the matter, stating that India should have had a dialogue with the Taliban sooner. "India should have had a dialogue. We should have opened some sort of informal or formal talks with the Taliban. We lost time. For the last seven years, the Modi government failed to read what was happening," he told reporters. The Hyderabad MP pointed out that now, Taliban is in complete control of Afghanistan, but India has no communication or talks with them. He said all international security experts had suggested that India should have a dialogue with the Taliban.

He pointed out that India spent $3 billion on the reconstruction of Afghanistan. It constructed the Afghan Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi with then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The Salama dam was built with India's money while scholarships were given for Afghan students who came to India. Owaisi said the serious worry for India were the many ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan.

"Al Qaeda and ISIS have moved their core headquarters and shifted recruitment from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan. Jaish-e-Mohammed is now entrenched in the Helmand area. All security experts have said this," he said. He recalled that when he had raised the issue in Parliament, he was criticised and scoffed at for advocating dialogue with the Taliban. "We know what the Taliban stand for. We don't agree with their methods and regressive policies, but can you imagine what will happen with all those ungoverned spaces? It's definitely a huge problem and can become bigger in future," Owaisi added.