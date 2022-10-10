Owaisi responds to RSS chief, says Muslims use condoms the most, population declining

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 5 said that India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

news News

In response to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on community based population imbalance, the ​​All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muslim community uses family planning tools, condoms the most in order to maintain a gap between two children. In his address at a public meeting in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief said, "Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths."

"Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension on that. Our population is declining... Muslims’ children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” Owaisi said.

Mohan Bhagwat on October 5 said that India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said that community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. "Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries," he had said.

“I am informing the truth. (Bhagwat says) Population is increasing... Where is it increasing Bhagwat saab? You keep data and speak,” the Hyderabad MP further said. On Gujarat police reportedly flogging some Muslims in public view for their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a Navratri Garba venue, Owaisi said, "they were beaten while the spectators were enjoying it."

“They are being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy? Is it Indian secularism? Is it the rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog. But a Muslim is not respected,” Owaisi said. He said the accused should have been dealt with as per law.

On October 6, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also hit back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's community-based population imbalance remark, alleging that it was a "false propaganda" aimed at "unleashing communal animosity" in the country.