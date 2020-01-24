Owaisi denied permission for anti-CAA protest at Hyderabad's Charminar, shifts venue

AIMIM had earlier said that a Mushaira (a social gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), followed by flag hoisting, would be held at Charminar on the night of January 25.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that a protest meeting proposed at the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on the night of January 25 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be held at a different venue as police rejected permission and suggested an alternative venue.

"Police rejected permission for the protest meeting at Charminar, they advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which we've accepted. Poets protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR will begin on 25th night and we'll welcome India's Republic Day by hoisting the tricolour at 12 am," Owaisi tweeted on Thursday night.

In a related development, BJP, earlier on Thursday, alleged that police in Hyderabad denied permission to the events proposed to be organised by it but allowed programmes of AIMIM and Muslim organisations.

A BJP delegation led by party president in Telangana K Laxman, met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and appealed to him not to give permission for the rally proposed to be organised by AIMIM on January 25.

Owaisi has addressed several protest meetings in recent weeks in Telangana against the CAA.

"There is a long-standing tradition in Hyderabad to use poetry and satire to challenge tyranny and oppression, this 'Festival of Democracy' is part of this tradition. The goal of the event is to not only celebrate the Republic of India and its Constitution, but to also emphasise on the dangers to it from CAA, NPR and NRC," the AIMIM said.

The event will see participation by well-known poets Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya along with young voices such as Nabiya Khan, Aamir Aziz and Husain Haidry.

The line "kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" from Indori's poem has been a constant in anti-CAA protests being staged across the country. Aziz's "Acche Din Blues" and "Main inkaar karta hoon" have also seen widespread popularity on the internet.

Members of civil society and religious scholars of all faiths have been invited for the event, which is likely to see a huge public turnout.

