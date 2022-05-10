Overnight rains in Chennai bring respite from heat

Heavy rains also lashed other parts of the state including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Erode districts.

news Weather

Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai and its neighbourhoods on Tuesday, bringing respite to citizens from the scorching May temperatures. Sharp showers that started in the wee hours of Tuesday, May 10, continued in the morning, impacting office-goers, even as some low-lying areas suffered due to water stagnation. Heavy rains lashed other parts of the state including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Erode districts.

The Regional Meteorological Departmentâ€™s Chennai station has recorded 6.7 mm of rain, as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 12.5 mm of rain. The maximum temperature.

Over the next 48 hours, the sky over Chennai is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas, the IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 35ÂºC and 28ÂºC, respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai has said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 10. On May 11, parts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

But this respite may very well be short-lived as Cyclone Asani may induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). A senior IMD official while speaking to IANS on Sunday said: "The wind system may not benefit Tamil Nadu as rains but the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3Â°C and dry heat will accumulate. There is likely to be a spike in temperature for the next few days."

Meanwhile, Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani (pronounced as Asani) moved west-northwestwards and is currently 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. It is very likely to recurve north-north-eastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the IMD has said.

Because of Cyclone Asani, as many as ten flights, including those from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai, were cancelled at Chennai airport on Monday night.

With agency inputs



