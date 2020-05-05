Over Rs 2 lakh collected as fine in Bengaluru for not wearing masks in public

A fine of Rs 200 is imposed on those (in municipal areas) who are not wearing a mask in public

news Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has so far collected Rs 2,39, 505 lakh as fines from residents for not wearing a mask in public places.

This comes after the recent circular, issued by the BBMP on Thursday, charging a fine of Rs 1,000 for those who are not wearing a mask in a public place. The fine is Rs 2,000 for repeat offenders. However, following criticisms, BBMP revised the fine to Rs 200 in municipal areas and Rs 100 in other areas, the Times of India reported.

On the first day, the BBMP collected a fine of Rs 51,700. On Sunday, the BBMP collected Rs 98,350 while on Monday, it collected Rs 89,455 as fines from residents violating the rule, The Hindu reported.

The highest number of fines were levied in the city's east zone where Rs 21,305 was collected in fines from 55 persons. Rs 16,200 was collected from Bommanahalli zone and Rs 15,000 was collected from Mahadevapura zone. An amount of Rs 14,800 was collected in the west zone and Rs 10,000 from the Dasarahalli zone.

On Monday, restrictions of the lockdown were eased to allow movement of people between 7 am and 7 pm in the city, including those without an exemption pass.

Police officials patrolled the city, particularly keeping an eye on liquor stores where hundreds of people queued up. Physical distancing norms were not strictly followed in these locations.

A partial lockdown was enforced in Karnataka on March 13 when pubs, malls and educational institutions in the state were closed down.

Since then, lockdown regulations were increased in the state until Monday, when restrictions were eased for the first time in over a month. Barricades placed in various areas across the city were kept in place on Monday and the speed of vehicles moving in the city was restricted to 30 km/hour.

Bengaluru Urban is a red zone in Karnataka. The state is currently reporting 657 cases, including 150 cases in Bengaluru, the highest among the districts in the state.