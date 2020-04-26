Over Rs 13 lakh fines collected in one day, ahead of complete lockdown in 5 TN districts

In Chennai alone, 1,296 cases of violations were registered on Saturday.

news Coronavirus

On April 25, a day before 5 districts in Tamil Nadu saw a 'complete lockdown', residents threw caution to the wind as they scrambled to stock up groceries and other essentials. Images from Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai showed people rubbing shoulders in market areas and stores in an effort to ready themselves for the lockdown. Numbers released by the Tamil Nadu police now show that so far in Tamil Nadu, there have been 3 lakh cases of violations of the lockdown.

A total of 3,24,269 people were arrested and 2,76,183 vehicles seized. Police also collected a fine amount of Rs 3,27,33,714 from violators in this period. Of this 11,530 violations, 11,987 arrests, 10,427 seizure of vehicles and a collection of Rs 13,35,160 was done just on Saturday.

In Chennai alone, on Saturday, 1,296 cases of violations were registered. Additionally, 912 two wheelers, 77 autos and 86 other vehicles were seized.

In Salem, the city police booked 239 cases against violators while 184 vehicles were seized. And in Coimbatore, on Saturday alone, 652 cases were filed for violation of Section 144 of CrPC and 740 persons were arrested. The police further seized 639 vehicles and collected a fine of Rs 2,39,500.

In Madurai meanwhile, 382 cases were filed on Saturday, and 520 persons were arrested for violating the lockdown.

The municipal corporations of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore have enforced a total shutdown for four days starting 6 am on April 26 (Sunday) to 9 pm on April 29 (Wednesday). The municipal corporations of Salem and Tirupur meanwhile will enforce a total shutdown from 6 am on April 26 (Sunday) to 9 pm on April 28 (Tuesday).

A statewide lockdown is already in place till May 3 in Tamil Nadu and tighter restrictions in the five corporations is meant to prevent vehicular and people's movement in the streets. Police sources have told TNM that the decision was arrived at after a discussion with the Chief Minister about inability to control regular non-essential movement of residents.