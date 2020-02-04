Over fears of unpaid debt, Bengaluru techie allegedly kills her mother

The accused, who also attacked her brother, is currently absconding.

Bengaluru police are on the lookout for a 33-year-old software engineer who allegedly murdered her mother and attacked her brother, before fleeing.

Amruta C, a resident of Bengaluru’s KR Puram (near Ramamurthy Nagar) reportedly bludgeoned her mother to death with a crowbar and attempted to attack and kill her brother before fleeing from the scene on Sunday.

As per reports in TNIE, Amruta had told her mother and brother that she had received a job in Hyderabad and that the family should visit the city on a trip before moving there. At around 4 am on Sunday, Harish heard some noise as his sister was going through an almirah. When asked what she was doing, she claimed to be packing. Moments later, she came and allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

At around 5am on Sunday, Amruta entered her mother C Nirmala’s room and killed her using the metal bar. She then reportedly went into her brother’s room and stabbed him in the neck using a kitchen knife.

“I was sleeping when she barged in. When I asked her why she was doing this, Amruta said she owed Rs 15 lakh and debtors would defame the family. She said it was better to die than live like this,” 31-year-old Harish reportedly stated to the police. Amruta also said that the individuals she borrowed money from, were threatening to come to her house in order to collect the money.

He had tried to grab his sister, but she ran away. Following this, Harish made a call to his aunt who lived in the vicinity, who came and rushed him to the hospital.

Amruta works at a company in Mahadevapura while Harish works with a private company. The family was staying in a rented accommodation in Ramamurthy Nagar’s Akshaya Nagar 2nd block.