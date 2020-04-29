Over 7.70 lakh samples tested till date: Data from south states, Maharashtra

As per ICMR's bulletins, around 54,031 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 7,70,764 samples have been tested as on 9 am of 29 April 2020. No further data was provided. As per ICMR's bulletins, around 54,031 samples were tested in 24 hours, from 9 am on April 28 to 9 am on April 29.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 9 am on April 29:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 80,334 samples out of which 79,075 were negative. As on April 29, the state has a total of 1,259 cases, with 258 recoveries and 31 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 23,980 samples so far and of these, 23,277 have returned negative. (Kerala has, however, done 3,100 random sample testing and this number has not yet been added to list). The state currently has 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 359 recoveries and 4 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 1,01,874 samples so far, with 2,059 people testing positive. 97,908 samples were tested negative and results of 1,908 samples are awaited. 8,442 samples have repeat samples of the same persons. 1,128 people have recovered and 25 people have died due to the disease.

â€”Telangana has tested 19,081 samples till date. A total of 1,011 people have tested positive so far, with 367 recoveries. The state has recorded 25 deaths so far.

â€” Karnataka has tested 50,512 samples, with 523 people testing positive and 48,508 samples returning negative. The state has recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths, while 207 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 1,29,931 laboratory samples on April 28, out of which 1,20,136 were negative and 9,318 tested positive. 400 people have died from the disease in the state, while 1,388 have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

