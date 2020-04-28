Over 7.16 lakh samples tested so far: Data from south states, Maharashtra

As per ICMR's bulletins, around 50,914 samples were tested in 24 hours, from 9 am on April 27 to 9 am on April 28.

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 7,16,733 samples have been tested as on 28 April 2020, 9 AM IST. No further data was provided. As per ICMR's bulletins, around 50,914 samples were tested in 24 hours, from 9 am on April 27 to 9 am on April 28.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 9 am on April 28:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 61,266 samples out of which 60,250 were negative. As on April 26, the state has a total of 1097 cases, with 231 recoveries and 31 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 23,271 samples so far and of these, 22,537 have returned negative. The state currently has 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 355 recoveries and 4 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 94,781 samples so far, with 1,937 people testing positive. 83,021 samples were tested negative and results of 1,381 samples are awaited. 8,442 samples have repeat samples of the same persons. 1,101 people have recovered and 24 people have died due to the disease.

â€”Telangana has tested 18,894 samples till date. A total of 1,003 people have tested positive so far, with 316 recoveries. The state has recorded 25 deaths so far.

â€” Karnataka has tested 45,685 samples, with 512 people testing positive. The state has recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths, while 188 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 1,21,562 laboratory samples, out of which 1,12,552 were negative and 8,590 have been tested positive. 369 people have died from the disease in the state, while 1282 have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

