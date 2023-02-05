Over 700 Karnataka schools receive govt notice over false CBSE affiliation

This comes after demonstrations from parents of students who attend certain branches of Orchids International Schools in Bengaluru, which falsely claimed it was CBSE affiliated.

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has taken action against private schools that have falsely claimed affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Nearly 700 schools in the state were issued notices for making these misleading claims, out of which over 600 of these schools are located in Bengaluru.

This comes after demonstrations from parents whose children attend certain branches of Orchids International Schools in Bengaluru. The parents had raised concerns over the false representation that the schools were affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), when in reality, they were actually affiliated with the State Board.

To verify similar false claims by other schools, the DSEL has formed a three-member committee, headed by Block Education Officers in each taluk, to investigate the schools' affiliation status and any other related issues. According to a report by The Hindu, any unregistered schools that are found to be operating will be shut down. If registered schools are claiming CBSE affiliation while they are actually affiliated with the State Board, action will be taken according to the Karnataka Education Act, officials said.

The issue of false CBSE affiliation claims came to the forefront after the Karnataka government decided to hold public exams for classes V and VIII. This decision forced schools that had previously claimed CBSE affiliation to start using State Board textbooks and change their teaching methods in preparation for the exams.

The Nagarabhavi branch of the Orchids International School has been instructed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South 1 to halt new student enrolments. The school had falsely claimed to be affiliated with the CBSE, when it was actually recognised by the Karnataka State Board. This is the fourth notification issued by the Department of Public Instruction to the school regarding similar accusations in recent months.