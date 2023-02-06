Over 500 people dead in Turkey and Syria after earthquake of 7.8 magnitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Turkey and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.

news Earthquake

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, February 6. At least 500 people were killed in both countries, and hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise, according to media reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Turkey and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck at 4.17 am local time at a depth of about 17.9 km near the Turkish city of Gaziantep. According to BBC, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said the death toll in Turkey stood at 284 people, while Syrian state media reported that more than 230 people were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. With many buildings collapsed, rescue teams have been searching for survivors under the piles of debris.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the Prime Minister said tagging a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the quake.

Daylight reveals the full magnitude of the disaster in northwest #Syria after the #earthquake that struck at dawn today, Monday, February 6. Our teams are on full alert to respond to hundreds of injured and trapped under the rubble. Dozens of victims have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/kA3dMdzuPn February 6, 2023

In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn — JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 6, 2023

Footage from the turkish city of Kahramanmaraş shows the immense damage the earthquake caused.



pic.twitter.com/Lguf71ynrF — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) February 6, 2023

Footage showing a neighborhood in the Syrian city of Harem being utterly destroyed following the earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/cwVJfLVwXR — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) February 6, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake. "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," Jaishankar said in a tweet.