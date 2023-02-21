Over 50 trains under South Central Railway cancelled, diverted: Full list

The train schedules were affected due to non-interlocking work at various locations in Odisha and Karnataka.

Over 50 trains were either cancelled fully or partially, or diverted through alternative routes, due to non-interlocking works â€“ temporary disconnection of signals, track circuits and others to facilitate ongoing works â€“ at Ranital railway station in Kharagpur division, and for commissiong of doubling between Londa - Gunji section in Karnataka. According to information shared by South Central Railway (SCR), 41 trains have been entirely cancelled between February 19 and March 8. Many other trains have also been diverted or partially cancelled.

Hereâ€™s the full list of affected trains:



