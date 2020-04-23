Over 5 lakh samples tested so far: Data from south states, Maharashtra

21,797 samples have tested positive till date.

news Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 5,00,542 samples from 4,85,172 individuals have been tested April 23, 9 am. 21,797 samples have tested positive till date.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 23:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 41,512 samples. The state has a total of 813 cases, with 120 recoveries and 24 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 20,821 samples so far and of these, 19,998 have returned negative. The state currently has 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 308 recoveries and 3 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 59,023 samples so far, with 1,629 people testing positive. 49,506 samples have returned negative while 1,937 are under process. 662 people have recovered and 18 people have died due to the disease.

â€”Telangana had last provided testing data on April 19, but has not given any updates thereafter. A total of 945 cases have been reported in the state 194 recoveries and 23 deaths.

â€” Karnataka has tested 29,512 samples, with 427 people testing positive. The state has recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths, while 131 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 90,223 samples, with 83,979 returning negative. The state has 5,652 COVID-19 cases, with 269 deaths. 789 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

