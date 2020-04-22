Over 4.6 lakh samples tested so far: Data from south states, Maharashtra

ICMR did not provide data for how many samples in total tested positive, on Tuesday.

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested April 21, 9 pm. 26,943 samples were reported on April 21.

ICMR did not reveal how many samples in total tested positive on Tuesday.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 22:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 35,755 samples. The state has a total of 757 cases, with 96 recoveries and 22 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 20,252 samples so far and of these, 19,449 have returned negative. The state currently has 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 recoveries and 3 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 53,045 samples so far, with 1,596 people testing positive. 43,582 samples have returned negative while 1,990 are under process. 635 people have recovered and 18 people have died due to the disease.

â€”Telangana provided testing data for the first time on April 19, but has not given any updates thereafter. A total of 928 cases have been reported in the state 194 recoveries and 23 deaths.

â€” Karnataka has collected 26,233 samples, with 418 people testing positive. The state has recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths, while 129 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 83,111 samples, with 77,638 negative and 5,218 samples testing positive till date. The state has recorded 251 COVID-19 deaths, while 722 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

