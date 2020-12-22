Over 350 passengers arrived in Telangana from UK since Dec 15, 158 traced

Those who arrived in Telangana from the UK and other countries have been advised to call 040 2465 1119 for getting themselves tested.

news Coronavirus

Telangana Health Department officials are in the process of identifying and tracing all 355 passengers from the UK who had arrived in Telangana since December 15. The officials as on Tuesday have identified 158 persons and are getting these individuals tested for the new COVID-19 variant reported in the UK and 12 other countries.

The Union Government on Monday enforced a blanket ban on air travel from the UK after the country reported a new mutation to the COVID-19 virus. Seven passengers who arrived on Monday were tested and found to be COVID-19 negative and were sent for mandatory quarantine.

Speaking to the media the Telangana Director of Public Health for the state G Srinivasa Rao said from December 15 to 21 as many as 355 persons had arrived from the UK to Hyderabad, “Their details have been taken from Airport Health Officials for surveillance. We are in the process of identifying all 355 persons. Will get these persons tested and they will be placed under quarantine,”

As per the latest Standard Operating Procedure issued to states by the Ministry of Family Health and Welfare, all those who had arrived in India from countries where the new COVID-19 strain was reported had to get themselves tested. The test samples of those who have arrived from these countries will be sent for genome sequencing, informed the officer at a press conference on Tuesday.

The state has established a separate control room with the phone number of 040 2465 1119 dedicated for those who have travel history from the UK and other counties where the new COVID-19 strain was reported. “We request them to come forward and get tested,” the officer urged, “If you are unable to go to a testing centre please reach out to us we will send our mobile testing team to get you tested and monitor your health status for the next 14 days,” said Rao.

The officer said the Union government will soon share ATA on domestic flight passengers arriving in the state with the health department. This is being done to rule out transit passengers from the countries where the new strain was reported from falling through the cracks. A Telangana team of 50 persons in coordination with airport authorities have been tasked with identifying and tracing passengers.

The officer hoped that all 158 people out of 355 would be identified by Wednesday morning.

Srinivas said the COVID-19 infections in Telangana is hovering in the range of 500 to 600 for the last couple of weeks with a positivity rate under 1 % and a recovery rate of 97 %. However he expressed concern over the upcoming Christmas and the new year celebrations. The officer urged the public, especially youngers to celebrate new years from their homes. “We request people to wear a mask frequently, wash their hands with soap and maintain physical distance,” he added,

The officer also informed that the state is reducing the cost of RT-PCR testing from its present Rs 850 per test to Rs 500 per test. He also assured that testing will be free for those who are unable to afford.