With over 27k new cases in 24 hours, Indiaâ€™s COVID-19 tally crosses 8.2 lakh

With 519 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 22,123 as per government data.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over six months now. After over two months of intense lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 10.30 am on July 11 stands at 8,20,916 with 27,114 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In India, 2,83,407 patients are still under treatment. A total of 5,15,386 patients have recovered. With 519 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 22,123 as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10.30 am on July 11:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,30,261 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 46,105 are under treatment. A total of 82,324 people have been discharged, and 1,829 people have died due to the disease. On July 10, 3,680 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Karnataka has reported 33,418 coronavirus cases in total, and 19,035 people are under treatment. A total of 13,836 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 543 deaths. The state recorded 2,313 new cases on July 10.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 6,950 coronavirus positive patients, of which 3,099 are active. 3,820 people have recovered, and there have been 28 deaths. The state reported 416 new cases on July 10.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 25,422 coronavirus cases, and 11,936 patients are still under treatment. While 13,194 have recovered and 292 deaths have been reported. On July 10, 1,608 new cases were reported

â€” Telangana has reported 32,224 cases till date, of which 12,680 people are still under treatment. 19,205 people have recovered and 339 have died. The state recorded 1,278 new cases on July 10.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,38,461 cases, of which 95,943 are undergoing treatment. While 1,32,625 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 9,893 people have passed away. The state reported 7,862 cases on July 10.