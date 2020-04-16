Over 2.74 lakh samples tested in India till date: Data from south states, Maharashtra

28,941 samples were reported on April 15, of which 953 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

According to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm bulletin on April 15, a total of 2,74,599 samples have been tested from 2,58,730 individuals, and 11,297 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

28,941 samples were reported on April 15, of which 953 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 16:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 11,613 samples. The state has 525 positive cases, 14 COVID-19 deaths, and 20 persons who have recovered.

â€” Kerala has tested 16,745 samples so far, with 387 people testing positive. The state has recorded 3 COVID-19 deaths, while 218 persons have recovered.

â€”Tamil Nadu has tested 21,994 samples so far, with 1,242 people testing positive. The state has recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths, while 118 persons have recovered.

â€” Telangana has not provided numbers regarding samples tested. The state has 650 positive cases, 18 COVID-19 deaths and 118 persons who have recovered.

â€” Karnataka has collected 15,444 samples, with 279 people testing positive. The state has recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths, while 80 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 52,000 samples, with 2,916 testing positive. The state has recorded 187 COVID-19 deaths, while 295 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded. It announced on Thursday that it will be testing all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.