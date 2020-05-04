Over 25 cops in Chennai test positive for COVID-19

At least 25 police personnel in Chennai city have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday. Police commissioner AK Vishwnathan confirmed that a total of 5000 police personnel have been tested in the city so far.

A majority of the people who have tested positive rank below the title of inspector and have been involved in doing rounds around the city and helping enforce Section 144. On Saturday alone, five tested positive, including two women police personnel who were admitted to the Omandurar Government hospital and Stanley hospital.

Though the cluster is not too big in numbers, what is worrying is that most of these police personnel are from different areas and their families and colleagues are under watch now.

Of the two women officials, one is a constable who helped deliver a baby in the city, reports ToI. She was infected after coming in contact with a 55-year-old sub inspector who tested positive on April 30.

Last week, the Nungambakkam police station was cordoned off after two police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Both the policemen, a writer and a sub-constable were admitted to the special ward for COVID-19 in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The writer lived in Triplicane which is a hotspot and has reported several cases of the virus.

In addition to this, two state intelligence officers, whose primary work is on the field, also tested positive, forcing the state intelligence office to be shut down temporarily and be disinfected.

Adding to the numbers, officers from the Esplanade Police Station, North Beach Station, Government Railway Police station and Central Railway Station are also undergoing treatment after getting infected by the virus.

Infact, health officials suspect that that the infection from policemen could have inadvertently triggered off the media cluster. The first editorial staff in a private channel to get coronavirus, they suspect, could have got it from his father who is a sub-inspector and also tested positive. It is yet to be determined however, if the the father infected the son or vice versa. Following this, over 30 people in the channel tested positive.

Police however maintain that precautions are being followed by the force because of which the numbers remained on the lower side.