With over 24k new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7.67 lakh

A total of 4,76,378 patients have recovered in India.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over six months now. After over two months of intense lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 10 am on July 9 stands at 7,67,296 with 24,879 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In India, 2,69,789 patients are still under treatment. A total of 4,76,378 patients have recovered. With 487 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 21,129 as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on July 9:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,22,350 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 46,480 are under treatment. A total of 74,167 people have been discharged, and 1,700 people have died due to the disease. On July 8, 3,756 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Karnataka has reported 28,877 coronavirus cases in total, and 16,527 people are under treatment. A total of 11,876 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 470 deaths. The state recorded 2,062 new cases on July 8.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 6,195 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,605 are active. 3,559 people have recovered, and there have been 28 deaths. The state reported 301 new cases on July 8.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 22,259 coronavirus cases, and 10,894 patients are still under treatment. While 11,101 have recovered and 264 deaths have been reported. On July 8, 1,062 new cases were reported

â€” Telangana has reported 29,536 cases till date, of which 11,933 people are still under treatment. 17,279 people have recovered and 324 have died. The state recorded 1,924 new cases on July 8.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,23,724 cases, of which 91,084 are undergoing treatment. While 1,23,192 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 9,448 people have passed away. The state reported 6,603 cases on July 8.