With over 2.3 lakh cases, India's COVID-19 tally sixth highest in the world

A total of 1,14,073 patients have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 5 stands at 2,36,657, with 9,887 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,14,073 patients have recovered. With 294 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 6,642, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 6:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 28,694 cases. 15,762 people have recovered and 232 people have died due to the disease. On June 5, 1,405 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 4,835 cases. 1,688 patients have recovered and the state has reported 57 deaths. A total of 515 new cases were reported in the state on June 5.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,699 cases, with 712 recoveries and 15 deaths. The state reported 111 new cases on June 5.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,250 cases, with 2,556 recoveries and 73 deaths. 138 new cases were reported on June 5.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,290 cases, with 1,627 recoveries and 113 deaths. The state saw an increase of 143 cases on June 5.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 80,229 cases, with 35,156 discharges and 2,849 deaths. The state saw 2,436 new cases on June 5.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 67,34,591 with 3,94,887 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 6.

