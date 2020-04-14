Over 2.17 lakh samples tested in India till date: Data from south states, Maharashtra

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, even as more cases have been reported in the country.

According to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm bulletin on April 13, a total of 2,17,554 samples have been tested from 2,02,551 individuals, and 9,341 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 14:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 8,755 samples. The state has 439 positive cases, 7 COVID-19 deaths, and 12 persons who have recovered.

â€” Kerala has tested 15,683 samples so far, with 378 people testing positive. The state has recorded 3 COVID-19 deaths, while 198 persons have recovered.

â€”Tamil Nadu has tested 12,746 samples so far, with 1,173 people testing positive. The state has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, while 58 persons have recovered.

â€” Telangana has not provided numbers regarding samples tested. The state has 592 positive cases, 18 COVID-19 deaths and 103 persons who have recovered.

â€” Karnataka has collected 11,472 samples, with 247 people testing positive. The state has recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, while 59 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 43,199 samples, with 2,334 testing positive. The state has recorded 160 COVID-19 deaths, while 229 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded. It announced on Thursday that it will be testing all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.