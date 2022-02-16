Over 1k complaints filed against Rahul Gandhi over tweet, claims BJP youth wing in Assam

he complaints were filed because the Congress leader mentioned that India stretches from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal, thereby eliminating the northeast, they alleged.

news Politics

The youth wing of the BJP in Assam on Monday claimed its activists have filed more than 1,000 complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at various police stations in the state over his tweets that left the Northeast out of India's geographical expanse while he talked about the country's unity. It was, however, not immediately known if any case has been registered over the complaints.

A special DGP of Assam Police told PTI that the state has a total of 329 police stations, 293 outposts and 151 patrol posts. Though a complaint can be filed at outposts and patrol posts, a case can be registered only at a police station. Assam Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) media convenor Biswajit Khound claimed more than 1000 complaints have been filed against Gandhi but failed to share the names of police stations or districts where those were lodged.

"Gandhi mentioned India as stretching from Kashmir to Kerala, and Gujarat to West Bengal, thereby eliminating Northeast from India. It carried a threat to India's geographical integrity and security," Khound said in a statement.

In one of the purported complaints filed with the police and shared with media, the BJYM alleged that Gandhi's tweet indirectly supported China's claim that the North East, especially Arunachal Pradesh, was a part of it. Gandhi's tweet reflected the "separatist mentality" of the grand old party, Khound alleged. "The Congress party is unfortunate (durbhagyapurna) for India and Rahul Gandhi is India's problem," the statement said.

A BJP spokesperson, who did not want to be named, said the state unit of the party's Mahila Morcha has also filed complaints against Gandhi at different police stations.

Gandhi had on February 10 tweeted about the diversity and strength of India.

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," he had said on the microblogging platform.

The complaints against Gandhi came on the heels of FIRs filed by Congress leaders across several states against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial remark about the Congress leader's parentage.

At a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Sarma had attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines. Launching a personal attack on the Congress leader, he had asked whether the BJP ever demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi being the son of Rajiv Gandhi.

Sarma's remark sparked a huge controversy, with several opposition leaders, including chief ministers, criticising the "deplorable" statement.