Over 1.95 lakh samples tested in India till date: Data from south states, Maharashtra

On April 12, 15,583 samples were tested and reported. Of these, 544 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, even as more cases have been reported in the country.

According to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm bulletin on April 12, a total of 1,95,748 samples have been tested from 1,81,028 individuals, and 8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 13:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 7,889 samples. The state has 420 positive cases, 7 COVID-19 deaths, and 12 persons who have recovered.

â€” Kerala has tested 14,989 samples so far, with 376 people testing positive. The state has recorded 3 COVID-19 deaths, while 179 persons have recovered.

â€”Tamil Nadu has tested 10,655 samples so far, with 1,075 people testing positive. The state has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, while 50 persons have recovered.

â€” Telangana has not provided numbers regarding samples tested. The state has 531 positive cases, 16 COVID-19 deaths and 103 persons who have recovered.

â€” Karnataka has tested 9,251 samples, with 232 people testing positive. The state has recorded 6 COVID-19 deaths, while 54 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 41,109 samples, with 1,982 testing positive. The state has recorded 149 COVID-19 deaths, while 217 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded. It announced on Thursday that it will be testing all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

