Over 1.4 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, 4,167 deaths reported

Over 60,400 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 26 stands at 1,45,380, with 6,535 cases in 24 hours. A total of 60,491 patients have recovered. With 146 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 4,167, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 26:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 17,082 cases. 8,731 people have recovered and 118 people have died due to the disease. On May 25, 805 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,182 cases. 705 patients have recovered and the state has reported 44 deaths. A total of 93 new cases were reported in the state on May 25.

â€” Kerala has a total of 897 cases, with 532 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 49 new cases on May 25.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,886 cases, with 1,884 recoveries and 56 deaths. 89 new cases were reported on May 25.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,920 cases, with 1,164 recoveries and 56 deaths. The state saw an increase of 66 cases on May 25.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 52,667 cases, with 15,786 recoveries and 1,695 deaths. The state saw 2,436 new cases on May 25.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 54,95,061 with 3,46,232 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 26.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.