86,094 calls were attributed to silent, nuisance, prank and (also those dialed by) children while playing and categorised as ineffective calls.

A total of 12,82,559 calls were received by 'Dial-100', which is Telangana police's emergency response number, from March 21 (a day before Janata Curfew) till April 7, officials said on Wednesday.

Before the lockdown, the 'Dial-100' system used to get on an average of about 28,000-30,000 calls per day, of which about 4,000 emergency calls were sent to police stations each day. The number of calls rose after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that people can 'Dial-100' for any emergency following which on an average over 70,000 calls were received by the service every day.

"We have received a total of 12,82,559 calls from March 21 till April 7 and out of this as many as 2,73,599 calls were transferred from Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and 78,897 emergency calls were dispatched to police stations," a senior official told PTI.

While as many as 2,625 calls were related to COVID-19 suspected cases, a total of 20,613 calls were related to the lockdown pertaining to mass gathering, transport and non-availability of food among other issues, the official said.

Due to such ineffective calls the genuine emergency calls are getting missed or delayed as all lines are busy, the official said.

The Dial-100 system is fitted with an IVRS ensuring that fake calls and unnecessary calls are filtered as the caller has to follow a pre-recorded voice with instructions and press a button after which the emergency calls gets transferred from IVRS, the official explained.

Earlier this week, as part of its efforts to provide authentic information to citizens on COVID-19, the Telangana government launched an official WhatsApp Chatbot.

"Citizens having questions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic can now chat with the government of Telangana on WhatsApp to receive all critical and accurate information on the outbreak. Simply send 'Hi' or 'Hello' or 'Covid' to +91-9000658658 in a WhatsApp message to get started. Or they can simply click the link https://wa.me/919000658658?textHi to initiate the conversation," said Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Jayesh Ranjan.

