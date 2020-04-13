Over 1,000 people recover from COVID-19 in India

There have been 43 deaths in the south so far due to coronavirus.

Over a thousand people have recovered from COVID-19 in India which currently has a total of 9,325 cases. Though the number of cases has been going up every day across the country, people have also been recovering from the coronavirus which has brought several nations to a standstill. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare lists the number of recovered patients at 857; however, collated official data from state governments shows a much higher number at 1,049.

As on April 13, Kerala has 179 recovered patients from a total of 376 confirmed cases. 50 people in Tamil Nadu have recovered out of a total of 1,075 cases. In Karnataka, 59 out of 247 confirmed cases have recovered. In Telangana, 103 out of 531 patients have recovered while in Andhra Pradesh, 12 out of 432 patients have recovered.

In the southern states, a total of 43 people have died.

In Maharashtra, which currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at over 2,000, 217 people have recovered. In Rajasthan, which is at number 4 in the total number of cases, 121 people have recovered. In Andaman and Nicobar islands, 10 out of the 11 cases have recovered. 28 out of the total 1,154 cases in Delhi have recovered.

India is currently close to the end of the 3-week nationwide lockdown. However, several states are in favour of extending the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. There is also speculation that states may identify zones which have a high number of coronavirus cases and continue imposing the lockdown there but relax restrictions in other areas.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has been ramping up tests and as on April 12, 1,95,748 samples had been tested for coronavirus of which 8,312 were said to be positive. On April 12 alone, 15,583 samples were tested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am.