Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India crosses 7,400

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra saw an increase of 77 and 209 cases respectively.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases across the country have crossed 7,400.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 3,76,669 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 33,752 new cases and 2,035 new deaths on April 10, and Spain having 5,051 new cases and 634 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on April 10:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 911 cases, with 27 recoveries and 9 deaths. The state saw an increase of 77 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 207 cases, with 31 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 10 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 364 cases, with 124 recoveries and 2 deaths. The state saw an increase of 7 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 381 cases, with 10 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 18 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 487 cases, with 45 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state saw an increase of 16 cases.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1574 cases, with 125 recoveries and 97 deaths. The state saw an increase of 209 cases.

