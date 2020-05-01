Over 100 liquor bottles stolen from bar in Hyderabad amid lockdown, cops book case

The incident took place in the city's Tarnaka area.

news Crime

Unidentified burglars in Hyderabad on Thursday broke into a bar and restaurant in the city's Tarnaka area and stole over 100 bottles of liquor from the premises. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Osmania University police station.

It came to light after the owner of the bar visited the premises to water plants and noticed that someone had broken in. He immediately informed the police who visited the spot and booked a case.

Police said that the accused broke open the shutter to enter the premises and later broke a lock that was on the liquor room's door, and stole the bottles.

According to reports, the accused covered CCTV cameras with clothes and towels to hide their identity. They are yet to be traced and further investigation is ongoing, the police said.

This is not the first theft of alcohol that is taking place in the city. All liquor stores in Telangana have been shut for over a month since the state announced a lockdown on March 22 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also reiterated that the shops will remain shut until the lockdown is eased in the state. While the Centre had announced a lockdown till May 3, the Telangana government has extended it to May 7 in the state.

The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on May 5 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and take a decision on the lockdown, ending on May 7.

The meeting will be held at KCR's official residence Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm. It is likely to take a decision on whether to continue the lockdown or announce some relaxations.

At its previous meeting held on April 19, the cabinet had extended the lockdown till May 7 from April 30. Telangana had thus become the first state to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 as announced by the Centre.

Read:

Three shopkeepers in Hyderabad's Malakpet test positive for coronavirus

Relax restrictions in Hyd containment zones that havenâ€™t had a case in 15 days: Owaisi