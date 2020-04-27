Over 1 lakh NRIs from Kerala register to return home, hours after state opens help desk

Forty percent of the registrations are just from UAE.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Hours after the Kerala government opened online registrations to bring back Keralites stuck abroad due to the lockdown, over 1 lakh people have already registered on the site, stating their wish to return home once air services to India resume.

At least 40,000 of people who registered to return to Kerala are from the United Arab Emirates or UAE, a country that has around 15 lakh Malayalis, confirmed a representative of NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs), the government body which is handling the registrations.

The registration process was set in motion after a recent state government order that the expatriates wishing to return home can register on the website of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department. These expatriates, however, need to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtain a negative certificate, official sources said.

Those who wish to register to return home should do so on the NORKA roots website - www.norkaroots.org. They need to fill up an application form with details which include name, age, sex, passport number, residing country, permanent address in Kerala, district, present address, email and phone number (including WhatsApp number).

Speaking to TNM, NORKA Vice Chairperson K Varadarajan said that the state government had requested the Centre to ensure that urgent cases should be given priority to fly back home.

“When the lockdown is lifted and air services resume, those who book tickets first will get to return home first. There will no be priority given to those who urgently need to return home. This is why the centre must either arrange special flights to evacuate priority cases or reserve a certain number of seats, in an arrangement with airline carriers, for priority cases,” he said.

The priority cases, according to a press note by the Chief Minister’s office following a meeting with NRI representatives on Sunday, include pregnant women, the elderly, children, students who are struck abroad after completing their courses, critically ill patients, prisoners who have been released from foreign jails and those with expired visas.

Currently, the centre has not come to a decision on how to evacuate persons in this category. However, when such a decision is made, the registrations on NORKA will be helpful to decide the priority list.

“Although anybody can register on the NORKA website. While booking tickets to return home, they will have to get tested for coronavirus and produce a certificate stating that they have been tested negative for the virus,” the NORKA representative added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has on many occasions, expressed concern for those who have been stranded abroad due to the lockdown. He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arranging special flights to bring back stranded Indians, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations. According to the CMO’s press release, evacuation of stranded passengers would be done in a phased manner, once the centre finalises its evacuation plan.

Further, all the four international airports in the state will be equipped with screening facilities to test evacuees flying in from abroad. Everybody entering the state, including asymptomatic travelers will be mandated a 14-day-quarantine period. Persons exhibiting symptoms will be tested for the virus and then moved to a COVID-19 centre.

No receiving travelers at airports

The government has further banned families and friends of people returning to Kerala, from greeting them at the airports. In case personal vehicles have been arranged to take the travelers to their houses, it must only have the driver.

Travelers must take care to book tickets to the nearest airport and also not make pit stops such as house visits etc during their journey from the airport to their house.

The Centre was also thinking in terms of bringing back non-resident Indians, Vijayan said at a meeting he held with collectors, medical officers and police officials of the 14 districts on Sunday through video conferencing. According to NORKA, countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council have the highest Keralite presence with over 15 lakh Non-Resident Keralites living and working in the UAE. Saudi Arabia has around 5 lakh NRKs while countries such as Qatar and Kuwait consist of 2-3 lakh NRKs each.