Out to buy birthday cake, three teenagers die in Hyderabad road accident

The incident occurred at Chevella town on Friday night, and police said the three teenagers were overspeeding and lost control of their two-wheeler while returning home.

news Accident

In a tragic incident, three class 10 students out to celebrate a birthday died while riding triple on a motorbike at Chevella, Hyderabad on Friday night. Police said the three teenagers were out to buy a birthday cake but were overspeeding and lost control of their two-wheeler while returning home.

The students were identified as Harijan Jayavardhan (16), Vishnuvardhan (16) and K Prasad (16) and none of them was wearing helmets at the time of the accident. Police suspect the boys were overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle. They suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot, Chevella inspector G Vijya Bhaskar Reddy told the Times of India.

The accident took place at around 7:15 pm near the Shankarpally – Chevella road when the trio was returning to their village Devuni Eravalli, in Ranga Reddy district. The three minors had gone to Chevella town, 3 km away from their village to buy a birthday cake. The vehicle was being driven by Jayavardhan, who was also celebrating his 16th birthday.

Police have booked a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for culpable homicide against the father of the boy. Lalaiah, the father of Prasad, had lent his bike to the boys. All the three boys who died, are sons of farmers. The bodies of the three minor boys were shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem.

