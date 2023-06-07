Out on bail, murder accused Puneeth Kerehalli targets Minister MB Patil

Puneeth Kerehalli, known for his extremist Hindutva views, is the main accused in the murder of Idrees Pasha, a cattle transporter.

Days after securing bail, Puneeth Kerehalli, the prime suspect in a murder case, has threatened MB Patil, the Minister for Large and Medium Industries in Karnataka. Puneeth, who is out on bail after being accused of murdering a Muslim cattle transporter, responded to the Minister for cautioning Hindutva ideologue Chakravarty Sulibele for likening the Karnataka government to Hitler's regime.

Referring to earlier controversies like the hijab and halal issues, Patil, while speaking to reporters, had condemned the comments by Chakravarty Sulibele, and said that if Sulibele created more drama, he would have to spend time in jail. But a section of the media reported Patil as saying that if Sulibele didn’t stop wagging his ‘tail’, then he would spend time in jail.

Responding to Patil's warning, Puneeth, invoked the symbolism of Hanuman's tail. In a video shared on Facebook, he urged Patil not to come after the ‘tail’ and said that Ravana had lost his Lanka when he came after Hanuman’s tail. Launching into a melodramatic monologue against Patil, he also said, “If you come for it, the state will realise the power of tail.”

Hanuman is a prominent figure in Hindu mythology, often depicted with a long tail. In the Ramayana, Hanuman's tail is said to have been set on fire by Ravana's forces in an attempt to subdue him, but Hanuman used his powers to set ablaze the entire city of Lanka, which was Ravana's stronghold.

The Congress in its manifesto, had promised to take strong action against organisations like Bajrang Dal if they promoted enmity and hatred among different communities. The Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist organisation associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The name Bajrang Dal is derived from Bajrangbali, another name for Hanuman. While the organisation promotes devotion to Hanuman and claims to be working towards the welfare of Hindus, it has been criticised for its alleged involvement in vigilantism, religious polarisation, and acts of violence.

Puneeth Kerehalli, affiliated with the far-right Hindutva group Rashtra Rakshana Pade, has a history of intercepting cattle transport vehicles and boasting about his "rescues." His Facebook profile is filled with videos showcasing his interventions in cattle transportation coupled with declarations of his love for cows. With close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Puneeth has been actively campaigning against Muslim vendors near Hindu temples and opposing the consumption of halal food in Karnataka.

