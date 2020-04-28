‘Our rightful share’: Over 2100 trans persons write to Centre seeking lockdown assistance

The signatories to the letter have demanded a subsistence income of Rs 3000, and an order against forcing transgender persons to pay rent or be evicted, among other things.

The transgender community in India is possibly one of the worst affected due to the lockdown. Most live in poverty and social exclusion, and earn a living through begging and sex work – both of which are not possible now, due to restrictions on movement, and social distancing norms. However, apart from some measures announced by some state governments in their capacity, and NGOs and individuals providing relief, the Union government so far has not announced comprehensive measures for the community.

Over 2,100 members of the Indian transgender community have now written to the Centre, asking for the announcement of a special package for the transgender community across the country during the lockdown. The letter is addressed to the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot; and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pointing out that the community members understand the gravity of the pandemic situation and are ready to co-operate, the lockdown has severely impacted livelihoods, food security and health of lakhs of transgender persons in India.

“Transgender persons are further vulnerable because of lack of food & nutritional security, housing, steady income, access to healthcare, sanitation facilities etc. Often driven away from homes early in life, the practise of community living in poor hygienic conditions exposes many to greater health risk, at such times,” the letter states.

It also points out that a large number of trans persons do not have basic documentation like Aadhaar card, ration card etc. to seek government services at this time, leaving them out of the ambit of social security schemes. Signatories state that on a similar appeal made by activists on April 25 had resulted in the National Institute of Social Defense and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment making an interim provision of Rs 1,500 for 4,500 transgender persons across states. However, according to the 2011 census itself, there are 4.88 lakh transgender persons in the country – a number that they believe has grown since then, especially after Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment from 2014 upholding people’s right to self-identify.

“Thus, as per Census 2011 figures, the financial assistance through NISD has reached less than 1% of the overall transgender population of the country, and the majority still remains to be reached out and continues to face the impact of the lockdown,” the letter states.

Stating these issues, the letter says, “We thus seek our rightful share in the Special Financial Package declared due to the lockdown (announced under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005).” Following are the demands made:

- An assured subsistence income of Rs 3000 per month to each transgender person until the pandemic is in control and normalcy is restored.

- Universalise the public distribution system so that all those who need can access it. Daily ration kits for all, including transgender persons, containing 15 kgs rice / atta, 3 kgs dal, 1 ltr cooking oil, 1 kg salt, 1 kg sugar, masala powder, eggs, immunity building foods etc.

- Issuance of an order barring anyone from forcing a trans person to pay rent, and from evicting trans persons for non-payment of rent during lockdown.

- Ensuring uninterrupted provision of essential medication for all transgender persons, including antiretroviral medicines, tuberculosis care and treatment, hormone therapy and gender-affirming procedures.