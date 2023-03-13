Oscars 2023: PM Modi congratulates RRR, The Elephant Whisperers teams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is "elated” and “proud" of the Oscar winners.

Flix Oscars 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 13, congratulated music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose after their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film RRR won the prestigious Academy Award. Modi also congratulated the team of the documentary film The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar in the best documentary short film category.

"Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour," Modi tweeted after "Naatu! Naatu!" won the award. He further added that the country is "elated and proud" of their achievement.

The Prime Minister also wished producer Guneet Monga and her team for their documentary The Elephant Whisperers’s win the Oscar award. "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," Modi tweeted.

This is the first time that two Indian productions have won Academy Awards. The 95th Academy awards function was held earlier in the day in Los Angeles.