UP orders antigen tests for people from Maharashtra, Kerala

Other states also take precautions, with Odisha govt making seven day isolation mandatory for people from 12 states.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed officials to conduct rapid antigen tests for all people arriving into the state from Maharashtra and Kerala at airports, a senior official said.

"Antigen tests of all those coming in from Maharashtra and Kerala should be done at airports. Those found positive should remain at home isolation and RT-PCR should be conducted on those having symptoms by taking their samples," Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said in an order issued in Lucknow.

He said that those found negative in RT-PCR test should also remain in home quarantine for a week. The order also stated that those coming from rail and bus routes should also be monitored and tested accordingly.

During a meeting earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed upon focussed testing of COVID-19. The CM further said that extra vigilance should be taken in UP in view of the increase in cases in some outside states.

7-day isolation in Odisha for people from 12 states

The Odisha government on Friday made seven-day home isolation mandatory for people coming from 12 high-risk states by planes and trains, as 94 new cases, the highest in the last few days, pushed the state's caseload to 3,37,018, a senior health official said.

Odisha has increased surveillance and testing, and imposed the restrictions on people coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Health Department Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra, in a letter, said, "All the incoming passengers will remain under mandatory home isolation for seven days."

If they develop symptoms during the isolation period, they will undergo RT-PCR tests. If they test positive for the infection, they will be treated as per the COVID-19 treatment protocol, he said.

Noting that passengers from the 12 states must be screened at airports or railway stations, Mohapatra said, "All measures to be followed strictly in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. Any laxity can result in a resurgence of the pandemic in our state and ruin all our efforts over the past months."

On Thursday, Rajasthan said that people coming to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala should bring a report showing that they have tested negative for the coronavirus. Earlier, Karnataka began regulating entry to people from Kerala through the borders that the two states shared near Kasargod and Wayanad.

(With PTI input)