Orange warning in six Kerala districts, heavy rain predicted

An advisory was given for those who live in coastal regions or in high range areas, and they were told to be cautious or move if needed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given orange and yellow warnings for several districts of Kerala on November 15 and 16. An orange warning has been announced for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, and very heavy rainfall was forecast for these districts for Monday, November 15. For November 16, a yellow warning has been given for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

An advisory was given for those who live in coastal regions or in high range areas, and they were told to be cautious or move if needed. The advisory said that COVID-19 protocol should be followed in the relief camps. It asked people to refrain from crossing rivers or bathe in water bodies, and nor should they go to bridges over water bodies for sightseeing or for taking selfies.

“Those who live in the regions in the lower part of dams should be prepared to be shifted if directed by the authorities,” the advisory read. As per the latest update by the Kerala state Disaster Management Authority, alerts were also issued by various district authorities due to water levels in dams.

A red alert has been issued for Peechi dam (in Thrissur district), Wayalar, Mangalam (Palakkad) Meenkara (Palakkad), Idukki dam (Idukki district), Anayirangal (Idukki), Ponmudi (Idukki), Kundala (Idukki), Lower Periyar (Idukki) and Moozhiyar (Pathanamthitta).

Orange alert is in place for the following dams: Vazhani reservoir (Thrissur), Chimoni (Thrissur), Pothundy (Palakkad), Neyyar (Thiruvananthapuram) and Malampuzha (Palakkad), Kakki and Anathode (Pathanamthitta), Mattupetty (Idukki) and Peringalkuthu (Thrissur) dams.

The yellow alert is in place — Siruvani (Palakkad), Malankara (Idukki), Kuttiyadi (Kozhikode), Karapuzha (Wayanad), Maniyar (Pathanamthitta), Bhoothathankettu (Ernakulam), Moolathara (Palakkad) and Pazhassi (Kannur) and Kallarkutti (Idukki).

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala on Monday affecting Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts the most, resulting in death of three people and widespread damage to property. The state Disaster Management Authority informed that in the last 24 hours, the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Thrissur were affected the most.

In rainfall-related incidents across the state, one house was fully damaged while 28 were partially damaged, SDMA said, adding that three lives, including that of two toddlers, were lost in the last 24 hours.

As per the weatherman, Kerala has received 833.8 mm rain during the period of October 1 to 15 while the normal average rainfall was 407.2 mm. There is a departure of 105%. Pathanamthitta district received 194% extra rain during this period, followed by Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode districts showing 127, 116 and 111% excess departure.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Congress workers to help the people affected by heavy rains in Kerala. Gandhi, who is Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, also asked those affected to follow safety guidelines. "Our brothers and sisters in Kerala are braving heavy rains. I appeal to Congress workers to help in every way possible. Please take care and follow all safety guidelines," he said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the eastern part of Kollam district received heavy rainfall with the weather station at Punalur recording 11.7 cm rain in the last 24 hours. This resulted in swelling of major rivers and streams in the region affecting the areas of Pathanamthitta and Kollam district downstream towards the west.

"The cyclonic circulation over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea off Karnataka, north Kerala coasts extending up to mid tropospheric level persists," the IMD said.

With PTI inputs