Orange alert in nine Karnataka districts, Bengaluru to witness thundershowers

While nine districts will see heavy to very rainfall, Bengaluru is set to witness rains and thundershowers over the next two days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for nine districts in Karnataka on August 28 and 29. The nine districts are: Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. The IMD in Bengaluru said these districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and while an orange alert has been announced on August 28 and 29, a yellow alert has also been announced in the districts for August 27 and 30.

Bengaluru is set to witness rains and thundershowers over the next two days. The sky will generally be cloudy and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degree Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains and thundershowes on Friday, August 27.

In a media statement, CS Patil, Director at IMD Bengaluru said that coastal Karnataka has experienced widespread rainfall, and north interior as well as south interior Karnataka saw fairly widespread rainfall. “There is an off-shore trough at mean sea level that runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. Due to this, coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from August 27 to August 30. North interior and South interior Karnataka widespread rainfall from August 27 to 29 and fairly widespread rainfall on August 30 and 31,” CS Patil said. “Monsoon is active over south interior Karnataka. KGF in Kolar district and Bhagamandala in Kodagu district saw 5 cms of rainfall each,” he added.

On Friday, August 27, rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at many places over Interior Karnataka. In the forecast for next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over the state.

A bulletin from the IMD said that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over the Karnataka coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas from August 27 to 30.

