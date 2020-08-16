Orange alert in Hyderabad: IMD warns of waterlogging due to heavy rains

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 227.5 mm was recorded in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district

Heavy rains in Telangana will continue till August 17, as per the latest weather warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said that there would be very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next couple of days in the state in several districts.

â€œThunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Telangana," the IMD stated

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 227.5 mm was recorded in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district, according to the information given by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The rains have resulted in the inundation of several low-lying areas and flood-like situation in many other parts of Warangal, Mulugu, Ranga Reddy districts and others.

With the impact of these incessant rains, several districts in the state have gone into excess and large excess mode of rainfall in their areas. Only Nirmal district is in deficit mode, while the rest of the districts are either in normal, excess or large excess mode.

Meanwhile, there is also an orange alert issued for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. An orange alert indicates that the concerned authorities from the municipal corporation need to be prepared to take action. And Charminar has recorded the highest rainfall of 47.8mm in the city limits.

The IMD also released an â€˜impact-based forecastâ€™ for Hyderabad, which states that there might be water logging on the roads and low-lying areas in the city besides traffic congestion at busy junctions. There are also chances of trees and electric poles falling and there could be disturbances in electricity and water supply for a few hours along with drainage clogging in Hyderabad, the weather forecasting agency said.

