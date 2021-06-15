Oracle senior director and wife booked by Hyderabad police, served notice in cheating case

Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu’s interior design company, MADS Creations, is under investigation for defrauding clients after a complaint was lodged by a Hyderabad-based company.

news Crime

The Hyderabad police have served notice to Pradeep Agarwal, senior sales director, ERP Cloud Business at tech major Oracle, and his wife Meenu Agarwal in a case registered in February for duping clients. The couple had floated MADS Creations Pvt Ltd, an interior design company in Gurgaon. The company is now being investigated for defrauding many of its clients after an FIR was filed against it based on a complaint lodged by a Hyderabad-based company.

Oracle has clarified to TNM that the tech giant has no relation to this case. The company released a statement which read, “Oracle has zero involvement in this matter.”

Meenu, who is a director at MADS Creations, and Pradeep have been booked under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, MADS Creations had taken around Rs 2 crore from a Hyderabad-based client. But it did not complete the work and kept postponing it, giving one or the other reason. Finally, the client filed a complaint based on which the police registered the case.

MADS Creations has been accused of defrauding many of its clients, who are based predominantly in and around Delhi NCR, by taking 100% advance for projects, executing the work inefficiently, and leaving the site without finishing the work.

Speaking to TNM, Sub Inspector S Naveen Reddy, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “Based on the complaint received, a case was registered in February. I’m presently in Gurgaon to serve notices. Three others have already been served notice in this case, Pradeep Agarwal is the fourth person. He will have to respond within a week.”

Interestingly, to allegedly hide Pradeep’s involvement in the case, his name was removed from the MADS Creations website after the FIR was lodged. The deleted page could be retrieved using a digital archive tool which is used to retrieve old snapshots of any website.

