OPS's son wishes Sasikala a complete recovery, raises eyebrows

This comes at a time when AIADMK has been coming down hard on its leaders and members who are expressing any support for VK Sasikala.

news Politics

In a controversial move, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam's son VP Jayapradeep put out a post on Thursday, wishing former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala a speedy recovery. His tweet comes at a time when the AIADMK is coming down hard on leaders and members who are expressing any support for the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In his post, Jayapradeep wished Sasikala, who is being treated for COVID-19 in Bengaluru, a complete recovery and good health. He went on to state that she should pay attention to “virtuous activity” (aram) in the future and achieve peace of mind. He then issued a clarification in brackets that his message was merely 'humane' and not political.

The statement has, however, raised eyebrows, with his father having been one of Sasikala's fiercest opponents when she took over as the party's general secretary. In fact, he had rebelled against the party leadership and held a 'dharma yudham' for months in an effort to take control of the AIADMK. One of his clauses to unite the rebel faction with the party was for Sasikala and her kin to be kept away from the AIADMK. She was accordingly removed from the party in September 2017.

What’s more, the AIADMK has resolutely maintained in the recent past that Sasikala will not be allowed to be part of the party again. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami himself had reiterated this on several platforms.

On Tuesday, the party had expelled a functionary from Tirunelveli for putting up a poster dedicated to Sasikala, welcoming her following her release from jail. Sasikala was formally released from the Parappana Agrahara jail after serving her four-year imprisonment on Wednesday. The banner featured Sasikala, Jayalalithaa, MGR, CN Annadurai, CM Edappadi Palaniswami and the terminated functionary. It read, "Welcome to the General Secretary of the party who will lead AIADMK forward."

The party's high command issued a circular stating that the functionary, Subramaniya Raja, would be expelled from his post for acting against the principles of the party and violating guidelines.

Also watch: