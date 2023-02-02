OPS and EPS factions of AIADMK announce candidates for Erode East bye-poll

The Erode East seat fell vacant after the sudden demise of Thirumahan Everaa (46) due to a cardiac arrest on January 4.

news Election

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced Erode Urban district MGR Mandram secretary KS Thennarasu as its candidate for Erode East Assembly bye-poll. While interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) made this announcement on February 1, former CM O Panneerselvam (OPS), heading the rival AIADMK faction, also announced their candidate. Hours after EPS named their candidate, Panneerselvam convened a press conference and announced his nominee – Senthil Murugan.

These two candidates will take on the Congress heavyweight and former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan, backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

When OPS was asked about the confusion his decision in contesting against another AIADMK candidate would create, he replied that his group was the real AIADMK. "I am still the coordinator of AIADMK and our candidate will get the Two Leaves symbol," he claimed. However, in the event of the BJP deciding to contest, his candidate would withdraw from the race, he added.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) has declared support for the EPS faction of AIADMK. Meanwhile, the DMK has allotted the seat to the Congress. Although Congress did not immediately announce their candidate, it was later revealed that the EVKS Elangovan would be contesting. The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of Thirumahan Everaa (46) due to a cardiac arrest on January 4.