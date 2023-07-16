Opposition parties meeting at Bengaluru: TN CM Stalin to reach on Monday

The two-day meeting will host representatives of 24 political parties in the Karnataka capital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Bengaluru on Monday, July 17, to participate in the meeting of opposition leaders that is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, two days ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins on July 20. In addition, a dinner meeting of all the leaders will be held on Monday evening.

According to a source, Stalin has been emerging as a major voice in the Opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his presence in Bengaluru is considered important. The two-day meeting will host representatives of 24 political parties in the Karnataka capital.

Political parties of Tamil Nadu, including the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) would also take part in the meeting, besides the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). This would be the second meeting of Opposition leaders after Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar initiated such a move. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.