Opposition MPs move adjournment & suspension of business notices in Parliament

The opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha and also given a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved the notice on the issue of Chinese transgressions, and Manickam Tagoreâ€™s notice is on the issue of hike in LPG prices. In the Rajya Sabha, the suspension notice was given on post-poll violence in Tripura by Binay Vishwam, CPl MP.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, March 12 ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, said that they want discussion on every burning issue. Kharge said that he met Dhankhar ahead of the Parliamentâ€™s resuming session to seek his cooperation.

"We, as Opposition parties, are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation," he said.

Earlier, Dhankhar chaired a meeting of party leaders in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the forthcoming second part of the Budget Session at his residence. He also met the members of the panel of Vice Chairmen of the House.