Opposition demand for probe into PhD of Pinarayi Vijayan’s Additional Private Secretary

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Wednesday demanded a probe into the PhD of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary Dr Ratheesh Kaliyadan.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Wednesday, July 5, demanded a probe into the PhD acquired by Dr Ratheesh Kaliyadan, an additional private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While interacting with the media here, Satheesan said that the students' wing of the Congress (KSU) had raised the issue of the PhD earlier, but there was no response to it from any quarters so far.

“The KSU has alleged that Kaliyadan got his PhD from the Assam University in 2014.. According to the rules, the minimum time taken by a regular candidate for a PhD is three years and, if it's part time, it takes four years, but this official in Vijayan’s office got his doctoral degree in just two years.

"Another allegation that the KSU has raised is when the check for plagiarism was done on his thesis, it was found to be 70 per cent, while the accepted norm is around 15 per cent. We are waiting to hear what Vijayan’s office has to say on this,” said Satheesan. A probe should be conducted on the allegations raised by the KSU, he stressed.

In the past weeks, few incidents of forgery and production of fake certificates by SFI activists have surfaced, and K.Vidya, a former SFI activist was arrested after it emerged that she managed to get a guest lecturer job using a forged experience certificate. The KSU activists are now waiting to hear from the UGC and Assam University about Kaliaydan’s PhD.

The Congress-led UDF has been up in arms against the alleged collapse of the higher education sector in the state, and even the Chancellor, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, expressed grave concern on the happenings leading to what he termed an "extremely serious" situation.