OPPO sets up its first 5G innovation lab in India in Hyderabad

OPPO said it will soon be introducing three more innovation labs, which are dedicated towards camera, power and battery and performance.

Atom 5G

OPPO set up its first 5G innovation lab in India at its Hyderabad research and development centre, the company announced on Tuesday. “The new lab will deepen the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country,” OPPO said.

This lab will be focussed on making the most advanced technologies for the world and will lead innovation for other countries including Middle East Asia, South Asia, Africa, Japan, and Europe, OPPO said.

According to the company, this is to elevate the global 5G experience. Commenting on the set-up of 5G lab, Head of R&D of OPPO India Tasleem Arif said, “5G development is a key focus area for OPPO and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base. With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub.”

OPPO said that this now ties it to its recently announced 3+N+X strategy. 3 refers to its hardware, software, and service technologies; N for essential AI, Security and Privacy, Multimedia, and interconnectivity and X for its tech like AR, flash charging, new form factors(concepts), imaging, and more.

OPPO said it will soon be introducing three more innovation labs, which are dedicated towards camera, power and battery and performance.

With this, OPPO becomes the second major smartphone brand to set up an innovation centre in the city. In August 2019, OnePlus inaugurated its first India R&D Centre in Hyderabad, which is set to become the world’s largest by 2022. The company has also announced at the time that it will invest Rs 1000 crore into the facility over the next 3 years.